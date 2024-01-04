K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tensions can flare during court proceedings, especially when a person is facing many years behind bars. And while we’ve seen videos of tears, pleading and even folks passing out, what took place on January 3rd in Illinois may be one of the most shocking examples of real courtroom drama to date.

The chaotic scene took place during a sentencing hearing in Cook County. Unhappy with the judges decision, camera footage shows the man leaping over the bench and viciously attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant

RELATED: UFC Fighter Says Match Was Rigged Because He’s A Trump Supporter

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Hit With TWO MORE Felony Charges

Check out the video below. Warning: The content is graphic.

Judge Dread: Felon LEAPS Over Bench In Vicious Courtroom Attack [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com