Plies Calls Out Donald Trump On Anniversary Of January 6th Insurrection

On Saturday, January 6th, rapper Plies reflected on the infamous riot/insurrection at the United States Capitol Building, and he shared some remarks about former president Donald Trump and his supporters. The Florida rapper even went as far as to declare January 6th “Donald Trump Day,” due to his role in the storming of the capital.
“It Takes A Sick Person To Think This Is Ok!!!!” he captioned a video of the incident. “Jan. 6th Donald Trump Day!!!! [United States flag emoji] One Of The Darkest Dayz In American History!!! A Vote For Him Is A Vote For This Behavior!!!! Use Your Vote However U Choose!!!! God Bless America!!!!! #Plies #KingCircleHat #TheHappiez #Jan6,” the rapper wrote on X.
