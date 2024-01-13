The Weekend Breaks Yet Another Spotify Streaming Record

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Weeknd’s massive success on music streaming charts isn’t showing any signs of slowing up any time in the near future. The superstar artist has broken yet another Spotify streaming record, with his song “Blinding Lights” becoming the first song to ever reach 4,000,000,000 streams on the platform. In addition to his hit song surpassing the four billion mark, the artist also amassed a whopping 113 million monthly listeners, another impressive feat in itself.

“I’ll never stop being humbled by anything I create making its way to millions of people let alone billions!,” The Weeknd wrote in a statement reacting to the exciting accolade. “I’m so thankful this song makes people feel a way that they keep going back to listen.”