Snoop Dogg Announces Youth Flag Football League With NFL Team

Snoop Dogg has partnered with the Los Angeles Chargers to form a new youth flag football league. Snoop, in conjunction with the NFL team’s Chargers Impact Fund, will work together to provide young members of the community opportunities to develop life skills as they enjoy their favorite sport. The Snoop Dogg Youth Flag Football League is set to kick off its first season on March 7th, 2023. Check out more information about the program below.
