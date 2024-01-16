Blueface In Jail For Probation Violation & Won’t Be Released Until The Summer

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For the past year and change, embattled rapper Blueface has been dealing with all kinds of struggles (many self-inflicted), and now he’s getting even more bad news as we’re learning that the man won’t see the light of day for months.

According to TMZ, the “Thotiana” rapper who’s currently in jail for violating his probation multiple times has been told that he won’t have a shot at getting his freedom back until this coming summer. This past Friday (January 12), Blueface was seen heading to court to handle some “mandatory issues” before getting cuffed up and locked down until further notice.

Though there are many incidents which could’ve led to Blueface getting taken to jail, no one knows for sure which situation led to the rapper being called out for violating his probation.

TMZ reports:

As it turns out … he was. TMZ can confirm Blueface is in custody at the county jail right now — and according to online records … he ain’t scheduled to be released until the summer.More specifically, Blueface is not scheduled to be cut loose until July 2, 2024 … although, with overcrowding in the jail — it’s certainly possible he’ll be released sooner than this. No word on which wing of the jail he’s being housed in just yet … it looks like they’re still sorting that.Still … Blue will likely be out of the public eye for the foreseeable future — something his mother was decrying on Friday, and also blaming on his baby mamas … Wack 100, as well. As you well know, he’s been She claimed these ladies had brought him nothing but trouble — a sentiment echoed by Blue’s manager,, as well. As you well know, he’s been very active over the past 12 months on a number of fronts … and it looks like somewhere along the way, law enforcement saw something they felt violated his probation terms — and then rang him up for it.

Well, at least he’ll be a free man in time to enjoy the summer months… maybe.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see which one of the many incidents he was involved in this past year and change led to Blueface getting taken away.

What do y’all think Blueface did to get himself in hot water with the courts? Let us know in the comments section below.

Blueface In Jail For Probation Violation & Won’t Be Released Until The Summer was originally published on hiphopwired.com