Roy Wood Jr. Has Hilarious Moment During ‘The Daily Show’ Emmy Win

Roy Wood Jr. made his mark on The Daily Show as its resident correspondent, using his journalism background coupled with expert comedic timing that translated well in his other endeavors. In connection to those comedic chops, Roy Wood Jr. had a hilarious moment during the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards that can’t be missed.

Roy Wood Jr., 45, joined Trevor Noah and others from The Daily Show cast to accept the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. As Noah was delivering his thanks to the audience, Wood could be seen standing behind him mouthing the words “Please hire a host.”

As fans of The Daily Show might know, the show has employed a rotating schedule of hosts to fill the seat vacated by Noah back in the fall of 2022. Throughout 2023, names such as Desus Nice, Chelsea Handler, Charlamagne Tha God, and Sarah Silverman all took temporary turns as hosts, among other notables.

On X, formerly Twitter, one user captured the viral moment and Wood responded as only he could. You can check out that video below.

According to reports, a permanent host may be announced this year but those whispers have not been widely confirmed.

