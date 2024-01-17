No Love: Diddy Will Not Attend Grammy Awards Despite Being Nominated

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Diddy will stay away from the public eye much longer than many expected. He will not be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards despite being nominated.

Digital Music News is reporting that the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul will not be in the house for the 66th edition of the ceremony that will honor the best in music. The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively confirmed this with one of Diddy’s representatives. His decision to bow out seems to stem from the multiple allegations of sexual assault made against the New York City native. While the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy have not formally rescinded his invite, they told Radar Online on Dec. 11 that they are “taking very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves.”

Diddy’s latest effort, The Love Album: Off The Grid, was nominated for Best Progressive R&B album along with SZA’s SOS, Janelle Monáe’s The Age Of Pleasure, 6LACK’s Since I Have A Lover and Nova by Terrence Martin and James Fauntleroy. This nod marks Diddy’s first Grammy Award nomination since 2004 when he won for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Shake Ya Tailfeather” with Nelly and Murphy Lee.

In the past, the Recording Academy has faced criticism for including talent facing scandal. Last year, Dave Chappelle, Dr. Luke and Louis CK were all respectively nominated for awards. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, they made it clear that the nominations do not necessarily reflect the feelings of the Academy. “Our job is to evaluate the art and the quality of the art. The thing that we can control is making sure that people that attend our events feel safe … and don’t feel threatened by anyone,” Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said.

Diddy has denied all the allegations against him.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com