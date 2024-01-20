Listen Live
Entertainment News

Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With Chanel For Short Film

Published on January 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
American Express Music Presents: Kendrick Lamar Live At Music Hall Of Williamsburg In Brooklyn, NY

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with luxury fashion house Chanel for a short film that will be unveiled at their Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture Show. On Saturday, January 20th, Chanel released a mini movie soundtracked by Lamar with a never-before heard song. The visual will be shown at the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 at 2pm, Paris time. Check out the video and new Kendrick Lamar track below.

RELATED TAGS

Chanel Kendrick Lamar

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close