Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With Chanel For Short Film

Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with luxury fashion house Chanel for a short film that will be unveiled at their Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture Show. On Saturday, January 20th, Chanel released a mini movie soundtracked by Lamar with a never-before heard song. The visual will be shown at the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 at 2pm, Paris time. Check out the video and new Kendrick Lamar track below.
