Hornets Can’t Reverse Script Against Sixers

The Charlotte Hornets, who suffered a franchise-worst defeat last time they hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, couldn’t reverse their fortunes Saturday night, falling 97-89.

Charlotte led 73-69 through three quarters with some inspired basketball in a defensively-dominated effort, but ran out of steam against the Joel Embiid-led attack. A 26-9 start in favor of Philadelphia to the fourth quarter put things out of reach for the hosts. Embiid, who came into the game averaging 30.3 points per game head-to-head against the Hornets led Philly with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hornets received a nice night from Miles Bridges with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Miller added 21 points and Terry Rozier had 19.

The game marked the first time this season the Hornets allowed less than 100 points.

Charlotte (9-31) hits the road for a two-game road trip beginning Monday in Minnesota, with coverage beginning at 7 PM and the tip at 8 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

