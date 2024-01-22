K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers have entered the second phase of their searches, as they get set to host in-person meetings with the remaining coaching candidates after conducting the second round of general manager interviews last week.

Three head coaching candidates are confirmed to receive second interviews with the team, with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero leading things off today. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan will follow him tomorrow with his second interview with Carolina, while Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be in Charlotte later this week.

As for the general manager position, it appears that the team might down to three candidates, all of whom had their second interviews this week according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown and Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby both reportedly spoke with the team again during that time as did the team’s current assistant GM Dan Morgan.

On Monday morning, Vahsti Hurt, editor-in-chief of Carolina Blitz, stopped by with the Mac & Bone Show and explained why she is not on board with the idea of Morgan as the team’s general manager.

“I felt like if the Panthers wanted to clean house, they needed to clean house. You don’t bring your leftovers. You get rid of everything. I not sure what kind of influence he (Morgan) had as assistant GM with those personeel decisions, but if you’re cleaning house, your trying to get a fresh slate then you get rid of everybody on your coaching staff and the front office.”

To hear more about Hurt’s thoughts on the coaching and GM searches, check out the full interview below and be sure to subscribe to the Mac & Bone Show wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss any more great content like this.

Panthers In the Midst of Second Round of Interviews to Fill Vacancies was originally published on wfnz.com