Joe Goodberry Talks Brian Callahan With Wes & Walker

For the second straight off-season, Dave Tepper is searching for another head coach, after he fired Frank Reich in mid-November. After the season came to an end, Tepper then fired GM Scott Fitterer, meaning both positions were open at the same time for the first time under Tepper. Tepper has cast a wide-ranging coaching search, with the help of a search firm, but has stayed away from the likes of Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel, and Jimi Harbaugh. Panther fans can draw their own conclusions from that, but it’s hard to imagine those coaches being interested in working for arguably the worst owner in the NFL. From the moment the job became available, Tepper had his work cut out for him, and he’s learning that this winter.

A name that has emerged as a legit candidate for the job, is Brian Callahan, the offensive coordinator for the Bengals. Callahan isn’t the play-caller in Cincinnati, but is an integral part of the game-planning during the week, and the scheme that they implement, which had helped the Bengals reach back-to-back AFC Championship games, and a Super Bowl. Callahan conducted his interview last week and is scheduled for a second this week, as he’s one of three candidates granted a second interview.

Joe Goodberry covers the Bengals, for Bengals on the Brain, and earlier today on WFNZ, he joined the Wes & Walker Show, to provide more background info on Brian Callahan, he talks about his role as the Bengals OC, why he wouldn’t call plays if hired as the head coach if he’d bring his Dad on staff with him and more.

