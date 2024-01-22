K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers aren’t the only NFC South team looking for a new head coach, so are the Atlanta Falcons, after they fired Arthur Smith after their regular season came to an end. Todd Bowles is believed to be safe in Tampa Bay, after guiding the Bucs to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, and New Orleans has already announced that Dennis Allen will be back for 2024.

The Falcons have been very aggressive in their search for a new head coach, interviewing all the big names, like Bill Belichick, as Arthur Blank, the Falcons owner, is desperate to field a winner again in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Carolina has taken a different approach, interviewing a number of candidates, but Dave Tepper hasn’t interviewed the likes of Belichick, Jim Harbaugh, or Mike Vrabel, arguably the three best coaches on the open market.

A name that has gotten plenty of attention for the Carolina vacancy, is Dave Canales, the offensive coordinator for the Bucs. Canales has spent the majority of his coaching career in Seattle with Pete Carroll, before reviving Baker Mayfield’s career in Tampa Bay.

Greg Auman covers the NFC South for Fox Sports, and earlier today, he joined the Wes & Walker Show, to talk about the ongoing coaching search for both teams in the NFC South, what Dave Canales could bring to Carolina if he were to get the job, and what the future of the division looks like moving forward.

You can listen to the Wes & Walker Show, every day from 12-3 PM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.

Greg Auman Talks NFC South Coaching Carousel was originally published on wfnz.com