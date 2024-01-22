K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets earned their 10th and most unlikely win of the season Monday night, defeating the team with the best record in the West, with a 128-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite three empty possessions in a row, the Hornets got the defensive stop they needed with less than ten seconds to play, as Leaky Black stole the ball away from Karl-Anthony Towns to seal the victory. Towns, who scored a franchise-record 62 points on Monday night, has nothing else left to show for it.

Miles Bridges scored 28 to lead the Hornets, Brandon Miller added 27, and LaMelo Ball supplied 18 points and 13 assists. Ball continued his head-to-head dominance of Anthony Edwards, moving to 5-1 in games where the two players both see the floor.

While Charlotte has had its struggles this season, two of their ten wins have come against the teams with the best record in each conference. The Hornets defeated the East-leading Boston Celtics, 121-118, in overtime back on November 20th.

Charlotte (10-31) crossed the halfway point in the season with the win, and will conclude a two-game road swing Wednesday at the Detroit Pistons. Pregame coverage begins at 6 PM with the tip at 7 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

Hornets Spoil KAT’s Big Night; Upset Minnesota was originally published on wfnz.com