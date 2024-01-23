K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Charlotte Hornets are trading guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in return for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick.

This season, Rozier is averaging 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, and a 45.9% field goal percentage, all career bests. There were several rumors in recent weeks about a possible trade between Charlotte and Miami that would send Rozier to the Heat.

The 37-year-old Lowry averages 8.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings is currently where the Heat sit (24-19). This season, the Hornets are 10-31.

Hornets trade Terry Rozier to Heat for Kyle Lowry was originally published on wfnz.com