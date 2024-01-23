According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Charlotte Hornets are trading guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in return for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick.
This season, Rozier is averaging 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, and a 45.9% field goal percentage, all career bests. There were several rumors in recent weeks about a possible trade between Charlotte and Miami that would send Rozier to the Heat.
The 37-year-old Lowry averages 8.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings is currently where the Heat sit (24-19). This season, the Hornets are 10-31.
Hornets trade Terry Rozier to Heat for Kyle Lowry was originally published on wfnz.com
-
G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
-
Ex-Girlfriend Of Late Rapper Juice WRLD Hawks Vaulted Sex Tape
-
Blueface In Jail For Probation Violation & Won’t Be Released Until The Summer
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett Receives An Honorary Oscar In An ‘Award-Winning’ Dolce & Gabbana Gown
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes
-
Bulge Wars: Safaree Posts Workout Video Mocking Wiz Khalifa With Package On Display