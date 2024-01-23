Listen Live
Joel Embiid Scored Franchise Record 70 Points

Published on January 23, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Joel Embiid had a monster night on the court last night. The Philadelphia 76ers star scored 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds in the team’s 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs. His 70 points is a 76ers franchise record. He also joined Michael Jordan as the only two players in history with 65 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a single game. But he wasn’t the only one in the NBA with a huge night. Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves set a franchise record with 62 points in the team’s 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

