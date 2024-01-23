Too $hort’s been in the rap game for decades now, and though the man hasn’t been in the booth continuing to build his legacy, the rap legend has been working on another project but in the cinematic field.
According to TMZ, the “Freaky Tales” rapper just premiered his film, Freaky Tales at the Sundance Film Festival. Interestingly enough the film featured some of Hollywood’s biggest names today, which is amazing given the film was inspired by Too $hort’s life growing up in Oakland in the ’80s. An “anthology horror-movie-thriller-comedy,” Freaky Tales is four interconnected stories set in 1987 Oakland and will of course feature much of $hort’s music. We’re sure his music was bumping in his hometown during that era.
TMZ reports:
- Too $hort Debuts New Film ‘Freaky Tales’ At Sundance Film Festival
- December 10th Is Officially “Too $hort Day” In Oakland As The Legendary Rapper Gets A Street Renamed After Him
- Rowdy Rebel ft. Bobby Shmurda & Too Short – “She All About The Shmoney” [MUSIC]
- Too Short Caught With A Gun At Airport [VIDEO]
- Too $hort Arrested For DUI & Narcotics Possession
Too $hort Debuts New Film ‘Freaky Tales’ At Sundance Film Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
-
Ex-Girlfriend Of Late Rapper Juice WRLD Hawks Vaulted Sex Tape
-
Blueface In Jail For Probation Violation & Won’t Be Released Until The Summer
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
Should Lil Nas X Be Forgiven For ‘Blasphemous’ New Music Video And Single, “J CHRIST”?