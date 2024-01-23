Joe Person Breaks Down What’s Next For The Carolina Panthers

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Panthers made news on Monday evening as they announced that Dan Morgan will be the new GM and President of Football Operations and Joe Person of The Athletic joined Kyle Bailey to discuss the hiring, and how this impacts the search for a HC.

Joe started by reacting to the hire of Dan Morgan as he noted how this decision is showing that the Panthers are trying to model the front office like the 49ers with the potential addition of Brandt Tillis from KC as a cap guy, and it could maybe lead to Tepper taking a step back, but Joe noted that is a very big if.

The conversation with Joe would also go on to cover how these changes could impact key free agents, as well as a search for a HC.

