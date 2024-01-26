Fantasia, Teyana Taylor, Quinta Brunson, And ‘The Color Purple’ Lead The 2024 NAACP Image Award Nominations

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nominations are finally in for the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards. Amid a busy awards season, the NAACP Awards is a culture-favorite honoring ‘everybody Black’ for their contributions to our community. Celebrating Black excellence, culture, and star power, the NAACP announced selections on Thursday, January 25.

Stars from Netflix and Amazon led the nominations with 55 and 27 nominations, respectively. Celebrity favorites tapped this year include Fantasia Barrino, Usher, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét, Colman Domingo, and Ayo Edebiri. Usher pulled in five nominations. And Big Boss Keke Palmer has four, including one for her podcast “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.”

The 2024 Entertainer of the Year Award race is tight with Black Hollywood stars. Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Keke Palmer, and Usher are all vying for the coveted recognition.

The 2024 Outstanding Female Artist race is another tight competition. With Ari Lennox, H.E.R., Victoria Monet, Tems, and Janelle Monae, it’s definitely going to be hard to choose. Whether selected for this award or not, Victoria is an ‘NAACP Image Award nominee to watch’ with six nods. The NAACP accolades add to the “On My Mama” singer’s seven Grammy nominations.

While mostly snubbed from the Oscars, “The Color Purple” film swept the NAACP Awards nominees. The historical film captured 16 awards.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of this year’s nominees, whose outstanding contributions across film, television and streaming, music, literature, podcasts, and more have inspired us all. The NAACP Image Awards stand as a tribute to their creativity, talent, and dedication to authentic storytelling and are a testament to the richness and diversity of our community,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, in a press release.

Winners will be revealed live on March 16. The live two–hour special will air at 8:00 p.m. ET/ PT on BET and CBS. To vote for your celebrity favorite, visit NAACP for more information. And, check back for updates on event highlights, programming, and the event’s red carpet rundown.

Fantasia, Teyana Taylor, Quinta Brunson, And ‘The Color Purple’ Lead The 2024 NAACP Image Award Nominations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com