Charlotte Sports Today – Robert Smith Interview

Published on January 26, 2024

FOX NFL Announcer, Robert Smith joins Jeff Rickard to talk about the Dave Canales hire. He was a little surprised by the hire but hopes that he can revitalize Bryce Young after a disappointing rookie season. What from his offensive system will fit with Bryce Young and how can he help him develop? A boost to the WR room is also something that Canales needs to bring to the Panthers to fully execute his offensive system. Robert Smith also goes into Dave Canales as a person and what we can expect from his personality and how he interacts with players. Robert Smith and Jeff Rickard then move on to discuss the connection between Dan Morgan and Dave Canales and how that can help the team move as a unified piece as compared to last season with all of the apparent disarray.

Charlotte Sports Today – Robert Smith Interview  was originally published on wfnz.com

