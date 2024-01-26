Co-host of Miller and Moulton, David Moulton joins Jeff Rickard to discuss Dave Canales. What is Dave Canales like as a person, and what can we expect to see from the first-time head coach after only one year of being an OC and calling plays? What are some benefits of getting someone with so much promise before they explode on the market like Bobby Slowik did after this season? Also discussed are the potential worries of someone lacking coaching experience.
LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
Charlotte Sports Today – David Moulton Interview was originally published on wfnz.com
