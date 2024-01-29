PNC Arena fires architects working on renovation project

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The owners of PNC Arena have fired the architects that were working on the renovation project.

According to our partners at the News & Observer, the Centennial Authority voted Thursday to sever ties with the two firms it had been working with.

That team had been working for the past 10 years on plans to update the arena and renewed its contracts over the summer.

The N&O said the Centennial Authority has been assured that switching architects would not delay the renovations.

The group will now issue a public request for new architects.