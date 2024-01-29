Darin Gantt: James Campen Storyline is Character Assassination

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The stories of dysfunction from within the Panthers organization seem to be never ending and the latest that was revealed this weekend might be the most salacious yet.

Tony Pauline, the consulting editor and NFL Draft Analyst for Sportskeeda, reported over the weekend that Panthers owner David Tepper had “more than a few” in the locker that would keep him informed on what was going on throughout the season. The one name that was disclosed from the group of confidants was former offensive line coach James Campen, who was told he would not be returning with the new staff on Saturday. According to Pauline, this caused him to make a few enemies within the organization this season, something he certainly didn’t need with his offensive line’s performance.

Darin Gantt joined the Mac & Bone Show earlier today and pushed back on the actuality of the Campen reports being true. “What’s happening to James Campen is nothing short of character assassination. James Campen is a good man and he’s a man that has a reputation in the league of about 30 years. What’s happening right now is people with grievances get to air them anonymously to anybody who’s willing to print something and he’s fallen victim to that and it’s not fair.”

