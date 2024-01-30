K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The new era of Carolina Panthers football is here with the hire of Dave Canales being finalized last week. Since David Tepper bought the team, this is his third hire in under a decade, as he’s struggled to establish the winning organization he promised when he bought the team. A couple of people who know all about what it takes to win in the NFL, and experienced winning in Carolina, are Ron Rivera, and Greg Olsen. Rivera, the former coach of the Panthers, helped the team win three straight division titles and appeared in Super Bowl 50. Olsen, a favorite target of Cam Newton, was on that Super Bowl team and knows what it’s like to be a part of a winning locker room. Both guys took time today to join the Wes & Walker Show earlier on WFNZ.

Greg Olsen joins Walker to talk about the growth of his HEARTest Yard charity event before he offers his thoughts on what the Panthers are getting in Dave Canales, and what his future in football looks like.

Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera joined Wes & Walker, to talk about his time in Carolina, and how he rebuilt the organization, he offers his opinion on how the Panthers should build around Bryce Young & what his coaching future looks like

Panther Legends Join Wes & Walker was originally published on wfnz.com