K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Move over roses, it’s all about the buss down bouquet this Valentine’s Day. Extensions brand Dior Styles reimagined the classic rose bouquet and as a commenter wrote on Instagram, “This is so ghetto… I’ll take 3 please.” Ha!

The buss down bouquet is going viral on social media, and hit a new level when TheShadeRoom posted it, yesterday. The short video shows model and photographer Humble Photos as he seemingly delivers the fierce floral arrangement with the caption, “POV. He gets you a buss down bouquet for Valentine’s Day.” Muni Long’s hot song “Made For Me” plays over the clip. With over 4,000 comments and hundreds of thousands of likes, this is a masterclass in organic and effective marketing.

As it appears, the buss down bouquet includes Dior Styles luxurious 200% Density 13X6 lace Frontal wig in 30 inches in their popular Exotic curl, but according to their vendor’s Instagram, you can customize your buss down bouquet by contacting them via DM to place order/pickup.

What Is A Buss Down

The buss down is a term that describes a bone-straight wig or weave in 30″ length (or longer) with a middle part, according to ULAHair.com. Some consider 26″ as an acceptable length to be considered a buss down. Whatever length, it must appear natural and like it’s streaming straight from your crown.

While it’s unknown who coined the term “Buss downs,” celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, Beyonce, and Cardi B have all rocked buss down styles.

What do you think about the buss down bouquet and would you want one for any occasion?

RELATED STORIES:

These Five Valentine’s Day Looks Will Have You Swooning With Style

Chloe Bailey Bares All In A Sultry Valentine’s Day Post

These Beauty & Wellness Gifts Are Perfect For Celebrating Valentine’s Day

Is The Viral Buss Down Bouquet The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com