Michael Lombardi: Canales Needs a Great Staff Around Him

Dave Canales’ hired four members to his first staff as a head coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Tampa Bay assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin will follow Canales over in the same role and Joe Gilbert will do the same and take over as the team’s offensive line coach. Meanwhile, the team will also bring in Rob Moore from Tennessee to coach the receivers and Bernie Parmalee from Jacksonville to be the running backs coach.

Tampa Bay wide receivers coach Brad Idzik has not officially been named the offensive coordinator, but all indications are that he will be the pick. Idzik and Canales have spent the last five years together with Seattle and then Tampa and give the first-time head coach another person that he has a good relationship with.

On Tuesday, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi stopped by with the Mac & Bone Show and said that Canales needs a strong staff around him with this being his first head coaching job after just one year of experience. “You better make sure the infrastructure around him is really good to help him become a good head coach. Everybody is in search of the next Sean McVay. I truly believe that a young coach in the league needs somebody to help him become a better coach.”

