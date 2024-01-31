Idris Elba Returns for Season 2 of “HIjack”

Idris Elba set to star in a second season of Hijack on Apple TV+
Variety has reported that Apple TV+ is giving Hijack, starring Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, a second season. Elba’s character, Nelson, was a passenger in the first season’s hour-long flight from Dubai to London that was h
Elba expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, stating that he was “floored by the overwhelming audience response after Season 1.” He also teased that the new season will offer a new, thrilling situation for Nelson, promising to bring back the high-energy action that audiences loved.
Jay Hunt, Apple TV+’s creative director for Europe, commended Elba’s performance, saying, “Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’ riveting performance in ‘Hijack,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling Season 2.”
