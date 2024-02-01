Chris Brown is the FIRST Artist This Century to Chart for 20 Consecutive Years

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown Joins Exclusive Club of Billboard Hot 100 Charting Artists R&B artist Chris Brown has achieved an incredible feat; he’s now part of the elite group of musicians who have charted for at least 20 distinct and consecutive calendar years on the Hot 100. With his latest hits ‘Sensational’ and ‘IDGAF’, Brown became the sixth artist in the 65-year history of Billboard to achieve this, joining the ranks of legendary artists like Elton John, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Madonna, and Elvis Presley.

What’s more, Brown is the first artist who debuted in this century to be a part of this exclusive club. He first appeared in August 2005 with his hit song ‘Run It’, and since then, he has charted 117 hits on the Hot 100. His most recent hit, ‘Sensational’, which featured on his latest album ’11:11′, debuted at #98 on the updated edition of the all-genre chart.

The entry has cemented Brown’s position as the most decorated male singer in the 65-year history of the Hot 100 chart.

Check Out video “Sensational” ft. Davido, Lojay