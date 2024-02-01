Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer Join Forces for a Unique Las Vegas Residency

Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer Join Forces for a Unique Las Vegas Show

Join Forces for a Unique Las Vegas Show R&B royalty Toni Braxton and the original King of Comedy Cedric the Entertainer are teaming up to bring you a “one-of-a-kind” entertainment experience in Las Vegas. The duo, who have been dominating their respective entertainment genres for decades, are collaborating for a limited, seven-show engagement at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, called “Love & Laughter.”

When you’re not mesmerized by Toni’s velvety vocals and timeless hits like ‘Unbreak My Heart,’ ‘You Mean the World To Me,’ ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough,’ and more, you’ll be laughing to tears from Cedric’s incomparable comic deliveries.

“Comedy and song have been at the heart of the human communal experience since the beginning of time, and we are thrilled to join on stage to bring that experience to the Cosmopolitan. We could all use a little more love and laughter in our lives,” stated the duo in an official statement.

Check Out ‘Love & Laughter’ Residency in Vegas Dates;

Saturday, April 27

Friday, May 10

Sunday, May 12

Friday, June 28

Saturday, June 29

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13