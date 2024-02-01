Black History Month- Landing Pages
HomeBlack History Month

BHM 2024: Amanda Giles Speaks On Being a 2nd Generation McDonald’s Owner/Operator

| 02.01.24
Dismiss

In celebration of Black History Month, K975 and NC Department of Health and Human Services are proud to shine a light on someone making history here in the Triangle!

For Amanda Giles, making history meant following in her family’s footsteps. Amanda is a 2nd-generation McDonald’s owner & operator, opening her first location in Wendell Falls just a few months ago. In this exclusive chat with Ayeeedubb, she talks about how her parents, William and Deborah Holder, guided her through her current path and how she uses her platform to contribute to her community.

RELATED TAGS

Amanda Giles Black History Month Black owned businesses mcdonald's the Triangle

More from K97.5
Close