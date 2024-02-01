BHM 2024: Amanda Giles Speaks On Being a 2nd Generation McDonald’s Owner/Operator

In celebration of Black History Month, K975 and NC Department of Health and Human Services are proud to shine a light on someone making history here in the Triangle!

For Amanda Giles, making history meant following in her family’s footsteps. Amanda is a 2nd-generation McDonald’s owner & operator, opening her first location in Wendell Falls just a few months ago. In this exclusive chat with Ayeeedubb, she talks about how her parents, William and Deborah Holder, guided her through her current path and how she uses her platform to contribute to her community.