BHM 2024: Amanda Giles Speaks On Being a 2nd Generation McDonald’s Owner/Operator

In celebration of Black History Month, K975 and NC Department of Health and Human Services are proud to shine a light on someone making history here in the Triangle!
For Amanda Giles, making history meant following in her family’s footsteps. Amanda is a 2nd-generation McDonald’s owner & operator, opening her first location in Wendell Falls just a few months ago. In this exclusive chat with Ayeeedubb, she talks about how her parents, William and Deborah Holder, guided her through her current path and how she uses her platform to contribute to her community.
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess
-
10 Corny Drake Lines We Simply Can’t Ignore
-
Gravesite Of Megan Thee Stallion's Mom Gets Additional Security Following Alleged Threats From Nicki's Barbz
-
Should Common Keep The Coy Act Up In Confirming His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson?
-
Nicki Minaj Fires Off “Bigfoot” Diss At Megan Thee Stallion, X Reacts
-
Teairra Mari's Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)