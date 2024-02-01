Usher Talks About his New Album ‘Coming Home’ and Super Bowl Performance on Club Shay Shay (Video)

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Usher talks about his new album ‘Coming Home’ on Club Shay Shay

Despite preparing for his Super Bowl Halftime Show, Usher has not slowed down on promoting his new album. “Coming Home”, his highly anticipated ninth studio album, is set to release on February 9, just two days before his big performance. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, the multi-platinum artist revealed that the album is worth the eight-year wait. With the tracklist now public, Usher is excited to share more about his upcoming release.

“I put a lot of heart and time into making sure that this was curated right. Something that felt like this next chapter of my life. It’s the next frontier, the next chapter of my legacy.”

Continuing, he added:

“This marks the first album I’ve put out as an independent artist. That’s a very important part. Sure, legacy is a part of what got me here. The hit records that give me a foundation to be able to stand on. But at that juncture of my life (with this record), I decided to move away and now be independent. Mega (my new imprint). It’s myself, Larry Jackson. LA Reid and I came together and formed Gamma and mega is the support of it. Since then it’s been a labor and a reminder of why we did it.”

The performer also said:

“I can go back to my 13 year old days and remember the beginning between me and LA (Reid). Now, at 45 years old – and him having a world of experience as one of the greatest executives of our time. Greatest Black executives of our time – now we get to bring all that equity together and do something that is all about passion.”

Watch the full interview, in which Usher also talks about his Halftime Show, his illustrious career, and a whole lot more…