K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, there has been a shooting at McEachern High School. Two students have been shot in the high school parking lot. The rest of the students have been ordered to shelter as the police work on arresting the shooters. District officials have made a statement regarding the shooting, “For the safety of both students and staff, parents will not be allowed on campus, and buses will not run until the code red is lifted,” the statement reads in part. “We will provide an additional update to the public once one is available.”

More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Report: Atlanta Falcons Plan to Hire Raheem Morris as Head Coach

RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Legend, Tony Gonzalez & Whoopi Goldberg Are DNA Cousins?!

RELATED: Atlanta Cop Fired For Tasing Black Deacon To Death After Minor Car Accident

BREAKING: Two Students at McEachern High School Shot In Parking Lot was originally published on hotspotatl.com