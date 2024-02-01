According to Fox 5 Atlanta, there has been a shooting at McEachern High School. Two students have been shot in the high school parking lot. The rest of the students have been ordered to shelter as the police work on arresting the shooters. District officials have made a statement regarding the shooting, “For the safety of both students and staff, parents will not be allowed on campus, and buses will not run until the code red is lifted,” the statement reads in part. “We will provide an additional update to the public once one is available.”
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Report: Atlanta Falcons Plan to Hire Raheem Morris as Head Coach
RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Legend, Tony Gonzalez & Whoopi Goldberg Are DNA Cousins?!
RELATED: Atlanta Cop Fired For Tasing Black Deacon To Death After Minor Car Accident
BREAKING: Two Students at McEachern High School Shot In Parking Lot was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess
-
10 Corny Drake Lines We Simply Can’t Ignore
-
Gravesite Of Megan Thee Stallion's Mom Gets Additional Security Following Alleged Threats From Nicki's Barbz
-
Should Common Keep The Coy Act Up In Confirming His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson?
-
Nicki Minaj Fires Off “Bigfoot” Diss At Megan Thee Stallion, X Reacts
-
Teairra Mari's Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)