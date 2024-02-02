Listen Live
Beyonce is NOT Performing at the GRAMMYs 2024

Published on February 2, 2024

Beyhive Praises Beyoncé as 'Cuff It' Cracks the Top 10 on the Hot 100

Source: Beyonce’s Official Instagram / Instagram

Beyoncé Confirms She Will Not Perform at the 2024 GRAMMYs

Following rumors that Beyoncé would be paying homage to Tina Turner at the 2024 GRAMMYs, representatives for the ‘Break My Soul’ singer have announced that she will not be performing at the ceremony.

Despite her absence, the show will feature an impressive lineup of artists, including SZA, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell, U2, Billy Joel, Luke Combs, Burna Boy and Travis Scott.

Catch the 66th annual GRAMMYs live from Crypto.com on February 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. on CBS.

