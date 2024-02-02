Mariah Carey Receives the GRAMMYs Global Impact Award

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey Receives Global Impact Award at the 3rd Annual Recording Academy Honors

The Black Music Collective (BMC) awarded Mariah Carey the prestigious Global Impact Award during the 3rd Annual Recording Academy Honors. The award is presented to Black music creators who have significantly influenced the industry with their dedication to the art form. This honor recognizes their legacy of service, which has inspired countless individuals worldwide. Lenny Kravitz also received the same award during the ceremony.

Carey expressed her gratitude for the honor and the artists who paid tribute to her during the event. She attended the event accompanied by her 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

In her own words, Carey said: “Thank you Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective Harvey Mason Jr. for the BMC Honors Global Impact Award. This celebration was so powerful and beautiful. I think I cried about 3 times. Thank you Stevie Wonder, Babyface, Tori Kelly, Yolanda Adams, and Busta Rhymes – you are all so incredibly talented and made last night so special for me.”

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy added:

“It was an honor to celebrate the incomparable careers of Mariah and Lenny as this year’s class of Recording Academy Global Impact Award Honorees. This extraordinary group of icons has not only entertained millions around the world but has also paved the way for future generations of artists to push the boundaries of creative expression. As the Recording Academy Honors enters its third year, I couldn’t be prouder to see it flourish and solidify its impactful presence during GRAMMY week.”