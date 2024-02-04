Drake Appears To Diss Rihanna During Opening Night Of Tour

Drake appeared to throw some light shade at his ex-flame Rihanna during the opening night of he and J. Cole’s Big As The What? tour. On Saturday, February 2nd, Drake and J. Cole kicked off the opening night of the tour and at one point during the performance, Drake’s 2016 collaboration “Work” with Rihanna began playing. Drake quickly let it be known that he “no longer performs” the collaboration, but would still allow the crowd to perform it. Check out the rapper’s remarks about he and Rihanna’s “Work” below.
-
Carl Weathers, “Rocky,” “Predator” Star, Dead at 76
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess
-
10 Corny Drake Lines We Simply Can’t Ignore
-
Gravesite Of Megan Thee Stallion's Mom Gets Additional Security Following Alleged Threats From Nicki's Barbz
-
Nicki Minaj Fires Off “Bigfoot” Diss At Megan Thee Stallion, X Reacts
-
Should Common Keep The Coy Act Up In Confirming His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson?
-
Teairra Mari's Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)