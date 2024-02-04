Listen Live
G Herbo Is Declaring Himself “Best Rapper Alive”

Published on February 4, 2024

G Herbo

G Herbo has decided to lay claim to the “best rapper alive” title. The Chicago artist recently announced plans to put out a new mixtape, and with the release, he intends to showcase why he is the “best rapper alive.” The rapper took a moment to chat with TMZ, where he revealed the title of the new mixtape. Check G Herbo’s “best rapper alive” conversation below.

 

