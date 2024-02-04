G Herbo Is Declaring Himself “Best Rapper Alive”

G Herbo has decided to lay claim to the “best rapper alive” title. The Chicago artist recently announced plans to put out a new mixtape, and with the release, he intends to showcase why he is the “best rapper alive.” The rapper took a moment to chat with TMZ, where he revealed the title of the new mixtape. Check G Herbo’s “best rapper alive” conversation below.
-
Carl Weathers, “Rocky,” “Predator” Star, Dead at 76
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess
-
10 Corny Drake Lines We Simply Can’t Ignore
-
Gravesite Of Megan Thee Stallion's Mom Gets Additional Security Following Alleged Threats From Nicki's Barbz
-
Nicki Minaj Fires Off “Bigfoot” Diss At Megan Thee Stallion, X Reacts
-
Should Common Keep The Coy Act Up In Confirming His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson?
-
Teairra Mari's Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)