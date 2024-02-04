K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Brandon Miller poured in a career-high 35 points for the Charlotte Hornets, but they couldn’t hold down the most efficient offense in the NBA, falling 115-98 to the Indiana Pacers.

For reference, the 35 from Miller was more than LaMelo Ball had in his rookie season, almost three years to the day of that total (2/5/21 @ Utah). Miller fell short of the Hornets rookie franchise record of 37, shared by Alonzo Mourning & Rex Chapman.

The Hornets struggled shooting out of the gate, going 5-for-25 in the opening quarter, but battled back to cut the lead to as little as four points in both the second and third quarters. The Pacers used a 28-8 run in the third quarter to stretch the lead to an insurmountable 24, and kept Charlotte at arms length for the duration.

Charlotte (10-38) lost for the seventh time in a row, the 14th time in 16 games, and for eighth time in which they failed to hold a lead. They play the second night of a back-to-back on Monday night hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip time is set for 7 PM, with pregame beginning at 6 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

Career night for Brandon Miller in Hornets' 7th Straight Loss was originally published on wfnz.com