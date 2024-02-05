Which Rapper Has the Most Grammy Wins?

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 66th Grammy Awards: A Night of Triumph for the Music Industry

Last night’s Grammy Awards were a resounding success for the music industry, with Killer Mike sweeping the Rap category awards, winning Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. During his acceptance speech, he passionately declared, “Killer Mike,” to the cheering audience, emphasizing that his aspirations had been realized. “Age doesn’t matter, it’s never too late,” he exclaimed. “Dreams can come true – and tonight, they have.”

Jay Z also won the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, and he used his speech to address the Grammy staff, urging them to “get it right” when it comes to recognizing musical talent.

