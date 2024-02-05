Which Rapper Has the Most Grammy Wins?

The 66th Grammy Awards: A Night of Triumph for the Music Industry
Last night’s Grammy Awards were a resounding success for the music industry, with Killer Mike sweeping the Rap category awards, winning Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. During his acceptance speech, he passionately declared, “Killer Mike,” to the cheering audience, emphasizing that his aspirations had been realized. “Age doesn’t matter, it’s never too late,” he exclaimed. “Dreams can come true – and tonight, they have.”
Jay Z also won the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, and he used his speech to address the Grammy staff, urging them to “get it right” when it comes to recognizing musical talent.
Check out the list via @Boardroom IG
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
Carl Weathers, “Rocky,” “Predator” Star, Dead at 76
-
“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess
-
Gravesite Of Megan Thee Stallion's Mom Gets Additional Security Following Alleged Threats From Nicki's Barbz
-
10 Corny Drake Lines We Simply Can’t Ignore
-
Teairra Mari's Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)
-
Should Common Keep The Coy Act Up In Confirming His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson?
-
Nicki Minaj Fires Off “Bigfoot” Diss At Megan Thee Stallion, X Reacts