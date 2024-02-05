Usher Released the Tracklist for his “Coming Home” Album

“U been asking…so I had to deliver. The official tracklist for my new album, #COMINGHOME,” Usher wrote online. The new album will feature The-Dream, Latto, Burna Boy, H.E.R. and more.
You can see the full tracklist below.
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
Carl Weathers, “Rocky,” “Predator” Star, Dead at 76
-
“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess
-
10 Corny Drake Lines We Simply Can’t Ignore
-
Gravesite Of Megan Thee Stallion's Mom Gets Additional Security Following Alleged Threats From Nicki's Barbz
-
Teairra Mari's Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)
-
Nicki Minaj Fires Off “Bigfoot” Diss At Megan Thee Stallion, X Reacts
-
Should Common Keep The Coy Act Up In Confirming His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson?