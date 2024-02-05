Last week, the Panthers introduced the city of Charlotte to both its new HC Dave Canales as well as the new President of Football Ops and GM Dan Morgan. The latter is already very familiar to the Queen City having played LB for the team from 2001-2007. The new GM of the Panthers joined Kyle Bailey as he broke down his goals for the organization both in the short and long term.
One of the first topics broached was Dan explaining how you find “Dogs” for your football team in 2024 as he noted that it is not just what they do on the field but how they handle themselves off the field to keep themselves in check as well as helping teammates as well.
Dan would also go on to explain how Dave Canales blew the Panthers organization during the interview process and what the future may hold for some key free agents like Brian Burns
LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:
Dan Morgan Breaks Down His Vision For The Carolina Panthers was originally published on wfnz.com
