K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets dropped their eighth straight contest Monday, falling 124-118 to the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Center.

Miles Bridges scored a career-high 41 points, tying Gerald Henderson for tenth most points all time in Hornets history with his final bucket. Brandon Miller became the first Hornets rookie to have back-to-back 30 point games scoring 33 one night after pouring in a career-high 35.

Charlotte fell behind by as many as 21 in front of a largely Laker-partisaned crowd seeing LeBron James play for just the third time in six seasons in a Lakers uniform in the Queen City. The Hornets stormed back on a 22-9 run to cut the lead down to four, but failed to hit the shots they needed to make it closer.

Bridges had a chance to cut the lead to one possession but Anthony Davis blocked an ill-advised three from long distance, thwarting the Hornets’ best chance with under a minute to play.

James & Davis each had 26 points apiece, while D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 28.

Charlotte (10-39) suffered its tenth losing streak of eight or more, short of only an 11-game setback earlier this season. The Hornets stay at home to conclude their three-game homestand hosting the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6 PM with tip time at 7 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

Hornets Fall Short Vs Lakers Despite Bridges’ Career-High Night was originally published on wfnz.com