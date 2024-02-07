Mike Epps’ Netflix Comedy Special ‘Ready to Sell Out’ (Video)

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Mike Epps’ Latest Netflix Project: ‘Ready to Sell Out’

Mike Epps is back with another exciting project for Netflix after the successful release of ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ (2015), ‘Only One Mike’ (2019), and ‘Indiana Mike’ (2022). The award-winning comic is set to premiere his latest hourlong stand-up special, ‘Ready to Sell Out,’ which promises to feature his signature humor on topics ranging from fatherhood to current events and politics. Executive produced by Epps himself, this must-see special will be directed by Royale Watkins and is scheduled for release on February 20. Check out the official trailer below!