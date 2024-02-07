Mariah Carey Announces ‘The Celebration of Mimi’ Las Vegas Residency

Mariah Carey Returns to Las Vegas for a Blockbuster Residency

The songbird supreme is back, and this time, she’s celebrating the 18th anniversary of her iconic album ‘The Emancipation of Mimi’ with the appropriately titled residency, ‘The Celebration of Mimi’. Hosted at the Park MGM, the residency will feature eight unforgettable performances showcasing some of her biggest hits from the LP, including ‘We Belong Together’ and ‘It’s Like That’.

The shows will take place on the following dates in April 2024:12th, 13th, 17th,19th, 20th, 24th, 26th, 27th

Don’t miss your chance to see Mariah live in concert. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on February 10th at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sales, including Citi and more, start on February 7th.