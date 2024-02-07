Babyface, Coco Jones, Charlotte Cardin & More Set For Nba All-Star 2024 Entertainment Lineup

NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis: Spectacular Entertainment Lineup Announced The NBA has announced an exciting entertainment lineup for the NBA All-Star week in 2024. The 73rd NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, airing on TNT will feature the youngest female EGOT winner, Jennifer Hudson, who will headline the halftime show. Indianapolis native Babyface and Canadian Juno Award-winning singer Charlotte Cardin will provide soulful renditions of the U.S. and Canadian national anthems, respectively, preceding the All-Star Game. The NBA Crossover, which is the league’s immersive fan event, will feature three days of performances.

The NBA Crossover Concert Series will begin on Friday, Feb. 16, with Zedd and T-Pain taking center stage, followed by Keith Urban, Walker Hayes, and Lil Wayne captivating audiences on Saturday, before the big game on Sunday.

Moreover, the HBCU Classic presented by AT&T will showcase Coco Jones with the Winston Salem State University Red Sea of Sound and Virginia Union University Ambassadors of Sound. The event will also feature performances by The Brothers Footman and Kyra Daniels.

Emmy Award-winning musician Adam Blackstone has been appointed as the Musical Director for NBA All-Star 2024, promising a week of unforgettable entertainment. Tickets for the various events are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App.