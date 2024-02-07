Team Shannon vs Team Stephen Set For 2024 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

ESPN and NBA Reveal 2024 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters and Coverage Details

Mark your calendars for Friday, February 16th at 7:00 PM ET as ESPN and the NBA present the 2024 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The event features a diverse cast of celebrities from music, sports, film, and beyond, with exclusive coverage on ESPN and the ESPN App. ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth will host the broadcast, with play-by-play commentary by Ryan Ruocco and expert analysis from Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt. Special guest Pat McAfee will also make an appearance.

The game boasts a star-studded lineup, including Jennifer Hudson, Metta World Peace, Micah Parsons, CJ Stroud, Kai Cenat, and Grammy-nominated artists AJ McLean and SiR. Returning fan-favorites like Olympic High Jump Champion Gianmarco Tamberi and Latin American Music Award-winning artist Anuel AA add to the excitement. Each team also features a WNBA star, with Jewell Loyd and Natasha Cloud among the top players.

In addition to top talent, this year’s event introduces innovative features like the LED court and fan-favorite challenges like the Ruffles® 4-Point Ridgeline and Ruffles® Crunch Time. Sports icons Peyton Manning and A’ja Wilson will coach the teams, promising thrilling entertainment for fans of all ages. For more information, visit the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game site.