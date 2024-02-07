K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It may be another lost season for the Charlotte Hornets, but a bright spot, outside of the star Brandon Miller is destined to become, has been fellow first-round pick, Nick Smith Jr, who has made the most of his opportunities, and currently leads all rookies in three-point shooting percentage. Smith was taken out of Arkansas late in the first round last June after injuries derailed his NBA Draft stock, which at one point projected him to be a top-5 draft selection.

Earlier today, Smith Jr, joined Walker Mehl from the Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ, to talk about his rookie season, why he loves playing for Steve Clifford, the relationships he’s establishing with the fans, and more

Nick Smith Jr Talks Rookie Season With Wes & Walker was originally published on wfnz.com