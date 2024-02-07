Listen Live
Sports

Nick Smith Jr Talks Rookie Season With Wes & Walker

Published on February 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

Source: David Jensen / Getty

It may be another lost season for the Charlotte Hornets, but a bright spot, outside of the star Brandon Miller is destined to become, has been fellow first-round pick, Nick Smith Jr, who has made the most of his opportunities, and currently leads all rookies in three-point shooting percentage. Smith was taken out of Arkansas late in the first round last June after injuries derailed his NBA Draft stock, which at one point projected him to be a top-5 draft selection.

Earlier today, Smith Jr, joined Walker Mehl from the Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ, to talk about his rookie season, why he loves playing for Steve Clifford, the relationships he’s establishing with the fans, and more

You can catch the Wes & Walker Show every day from 12-3 PM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.

Nick Smith Jr Talks Rookie Season With Wes & Walker  was originally published on wfnz.com

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close