K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Quando Rondo was arrested earlier this week and is facing new charges while already out on bond for previous federal drug charges. The “ABG” rapper was arrested in Georgia for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

As reported by local outlet WJCL, Quando Rondo, 24, was driving in Savannah, Ga. on Tuesday (Feb. 6) when officers from the Savanah Police Department pulled his vehicle over. Just last year, Rondo was involved in a crash on a busy parkway in the city with reported signs of an overdose.

It appears that the arrest might be in connection with the 2023 crash, although the reporting from the outlet doesn’t make that readily clear. Beyond this most recent arrest, Rondo and 18 others were charged in a Georgia drug and gang conspiracy case in June of last year.

Six months later, Rondo was arrested on federal drug charges and pleaded not guilty to the matter while bonding out on $100,000. If found guilty, Rondo could face up to 20 years behind bars.

While Quando Rondo hasn’t been extremely active on the music front, he did release the full-length album Recovery in March of 2023, with the lone feature on the project coming from Rondo’s Never Broke Again label boss, NBA YoungBoy via Atlantic Records.

—

Photo: Instagram.

Quando Rondo Arrested In Georgia On DUI, Reckless Driving Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com