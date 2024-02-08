Swae Lee and Post Malone’s “Sunflower” is Double-Diamond Certification (Video)

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Swae Lee and Post Malone’s hit song “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” has made history by becoming the first-ever single to achieve “Double-Diamond” certification by the RIAA. The track has amassed 20x Platinum certifications and holds the most certifications ever. This accomplishment adds to Post Malone’s impressive streak, as he recently earned the title of having the most RIAA Diamond Certified Singles for any artist.

“Swae Lee and Post Malone have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish,” RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said. “‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’ has now been streamed or downloaded more than 20 million times in the U.S. alone, and they’ve earned the custom hardware to prove it. Congratulations Post, Swae Lee and Mercury/Republic Records for making history with the very first 2x Diamond single!”