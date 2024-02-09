Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Collaborating on Upcoming Crime Drama “High and Low.”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are teaming up once more for their fifth cinematic collaboration. Their latest project involves creating their own interpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s renowned 1963 crime masterpiece, “High and Low.” This marks their fifth venture together after their initial partnership in the 1990 film “Mo’ Better Blues,” starring Washington.

Their collaboration continued with the critically acclaimed “Malcolm X” biopic in 1992, a role that earned Washington an Oscar nomination. Subsequent collaborations include “He Got Game” in 1999 and “Inside Man” in 2006, where Washington portrayed an NYPD detective tasked with resolving a hostage situation involving a bank robber portrayed by Clive Owen.

The original “High and Low” features Toshiro Minfune as a wealthy businessman whose chauffeur’s son is kidnapped, based on Ed McBain’s 1959 novel “King’s Ransom.” Lee and Alan Fox are penning the script for Lee’s adaptation, with Lee also serving as an executive producer. Filming is set to commence in March, with a theatrical release preceding its availability on Apple TV+.