Loui Talks About What Shapes His Music + We Place Him In Our Hot Seat!

Coming straight from College Park, Loui is enjoying the success of his latest single, “No Distractions” (featuring NLE Choppa), and he’s ready to set the rap game on fire. So, you know he had to stop by the K975 studios to chop it up with the big homie Brian Dawson this past weekend. In this exclusive interview, Loui chats about what shapes his music and what sets him apart from other rappers. And you already know it’s not an OFFICIAL Brian Dawson interview without Loui getting into the “hot seat” to pick his brain on some of his favorites. Check out the full interview above!