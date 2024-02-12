Trae Young and Scottie Barnes Will Be Injury Replacements For 2024 Nba All-Star Game

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has chosen Scottie Barnes from the Trae Young and Toronto Raptors from the Atlanta Hawks to replace the injured players in the Eastern Conference team for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. They will step in for Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers and Julius Randle from the New York Knicks.

Scottie Barnes, the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, receives his first All-Star selection in his third season, with impressive averages of 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He stands out as one of the two players this season with over 1,000 points, 400 rebounds, 250 assists, 50 blocks, and 50 steals, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo in this achievement.

On the other hand, Trae Young earns his third All-Star nod in six seasons, showcasing remarkable statistics like 27.3 points, 10.9 assists, and 1.47 steals per game. He leads the league in total assists and excels in various categories, establishing himself as one of the premier talents in the Eastern Conference.